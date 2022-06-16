Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Invests $483,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $526.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $590.86. The stock has a market cap of $212.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.71 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.70.

In other news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,410 shares of company stock worth $10,704,843 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

