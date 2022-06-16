Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $324,000 Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000.
ACWX opened at $45.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.65. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $58.70.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX)
- Home Depot May Have Value In The Long Term:
- A Game-Changing Deal For Blink Charging
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.