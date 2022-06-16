Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $324,000 Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

ACWX opened at $45.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.65. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $58.70.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.837 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.