Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $513,000 Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 61,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 42,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.45. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

