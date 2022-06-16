Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

GILD opened at $58.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

