Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,909 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,795 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,841,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE:EW opened at $88.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.86.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $3,657,318.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,715 shares of company stock worth $24,986,114. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.