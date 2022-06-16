Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 661 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 303,824 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $102,191,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on META shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.76.

NASDAQ META opened at $169.35 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.36 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.93.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,221,039. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.