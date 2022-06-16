Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 19,402 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,000. Visa comprises approximately 1.4% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $196.16 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

