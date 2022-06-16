Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Takes $3.63 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,798 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.2% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 11.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.43.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $251.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

