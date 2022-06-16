Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.5% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Lynch Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $1,625,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 236,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,442,000 after purchasing an additional 35,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $169.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $447.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

