Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) fell 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.68 and last traded at $15.71. 1,187 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,221,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.63.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 413.94% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $1,593,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,871,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,823,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $2,269,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,893,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,801,735.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,478,400 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,611,000 after acquiring an additional 184,322 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at $460,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 31.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 627,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,701,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

