OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $36.24 on Thursday. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.66.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.30 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 17.73%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

