Oldfather Financial Services LLC Buys 138 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,639 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $251.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.43.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

