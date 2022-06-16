Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading 8% Higher

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 104,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 63,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94. The firm has a market cap of C$18.44 million and a P/E ratio of -9.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16.
About Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM)
