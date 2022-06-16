Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading 8% Higher

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 104,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 63,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94. The firm has a market cap of C$18.44 million and a P/E ratio of -9.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16.

About Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 51,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia; and the Fraser Canyon project located in the province of British Columbia.

