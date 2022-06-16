Omni Event Management Ltd Buys New Stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 443,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,000. Omni Event Management Ltd owned about 0.99% of Vector Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 799,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 49,687 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth $1,953,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 465.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 291,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VAQC opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

