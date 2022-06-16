Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83,503 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of Onto Innovation worth $91,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONTO. State Street Corp boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,328,000 after purchasing an additional 32,075 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,366,000 after acquiring an additional 44,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,649,000 after acquiring an additional 20,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after acquiring an additional 350,512 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $73.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.89. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.15 and a 52 week high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $241.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

