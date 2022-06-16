Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Stock Position Lowered by Washington Harbour Partners LP

Washington Harbour Partners LP lowered its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,738,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164,441 shares during the period. Open Lending makes up approximately 9.7% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned about 1.38% of Open Lending worth $39,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Open Lending by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 7,255.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

LPRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

LPRO stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.57. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 44.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.