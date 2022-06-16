Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) & Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Critical Analysis

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) and Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of Opthea shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Opthea and Protalix BioTherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opthea N/A N/A N/A Protalix BioTherapeutics -56.58% -881.07% -29.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Opthea and Protalix BioTherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opthea 0 0 1 0 3.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Opthea presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 245.45%. Given Opthea’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Opthea is more favorable than Protalix BioTherapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Opthea has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protalix BioTherapeutics has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Opthea and Protalix BioTherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opthea $70,000.00 3,458.64 -$45.35 million N/A N/A Protalix BioTherapeutics $38.35 million 1.33 -$27.58 million ($0.53) -2.04

Protalix BioTherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Opthea.

Summary

Opthea beats Protalix BioTherapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Opthea Company Profile (Get Rating)

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage. Its lead asset is OPT 302, a soluble form of VEGFR 3 in clinical development as a novel therapy for wet neovascular age related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema DME, as well as a first in class VEGF C/D inhibitors for treatment with VEGF A inhibitors for the treatment of wet neovascular AMD and other retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Circadian Technologies Limited and changed its name to Opthea Limited in December 2015. Opthea Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in the last stage of clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that has completed phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated Uricase for the treatment of gout; and PRX-119, a plant cell-expressed PEGylated recombinant human DNase I product candidate for the treatment of NETs-related diseases. The company has agreements and partnerships with Pfizer; Fundação Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz); and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Hackensack, New Jersey.

