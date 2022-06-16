Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Short Interest Update

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,410,000 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the May 15th total of 11,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jonestrading cut Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,474,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,623 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,600,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,385,000 after purchasing an additional 950,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 684,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 380,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $471.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.32. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $5.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.30%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

