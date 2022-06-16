Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 75.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.1%.

Shares of ORC stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,474,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 684,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 380,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 424.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 747,586 shares in the last quarter. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jonestrading lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

