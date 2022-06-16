Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Short Interest Update

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,360,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the May 15th total of 7,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,479,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,617,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,044,000 after purchasing an additional 628,519 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,079,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $33.59 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

