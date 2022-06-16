Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Raised to C$25.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.70% from the stock’s previous close.

OR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.78.

OR stock opened at C$14.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.55. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$13.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a PE ratio of -71.19.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$59.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5503843 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

