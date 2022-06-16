Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

OXIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($31.56) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($33.38) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

OXIG opened at GBX 2,170 ($26.34) on Tuesday. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,600 ($19.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,830 ($34.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,203.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,235.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.

