Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) versus Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Critical Contrast

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Repligen and Oyster Point Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen 0 0 6 0 3.00 Oyster Point Pharma 0 1 0 0 2.00

Repligen presently has a consensus target price of $301.50, suggesting a potential upside of 103.70%. Oyster Point Pharma has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 355.64%. Given Oyster Point Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oyster Point Pharma is more favorable than Repligen.

Profitability

This table compares Repligen and Oyster Point Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen 19.86% 11.13% 8.46% Oyster Point Pharma N/A -116.58% -68.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Repligen and Oyster Point Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen $670.53 million 12.01 $128.29 million $2.53 58.50 Oyster Point Pharma $24.54 million 4.53 -$100.66 million ($4.94) -0.84

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Oyster Point Pharma. Oyster Point Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of Repligen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Repligen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Repligen has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oyster Point Pharma has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Repligen beats Oyster Point Pharma on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products. The company's chromatography products include OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of biologics; and OPUS smaller-scale columns that are used in the high throughput process development screening, viral clearance validation studies, and scale down validation of chromatography processes. It also offers ELISA test kits; and chromatography resins under the CaptivA brand. In addition, the company provides filtration products, such as XCell Alternating Tangential Flow systems that are filtration devices used in upstream perfusion and cell culture processing; TangenX flat sheet cassettes, which are used in downstream biologic drug concentration and formulation processes; KrosFlo tangential flow filtration and tangential flow depth filtration systems; Spectra/Por laboratory and process dialysis products, and SpectraFlo dynamic dialysis systems; and ProConnex single-use hollow fiber. Further, it provides process analytics products, such as slope spectroscopy systems under the SoloVPE, FlowVPE, and FlowVPX brands. The company sells its products to life sciences, biopharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies; laboratory researchers; and contract manufacturing organizations. Repligen Corporation has collaboration agreements with Navigo Proteins GmbH to develop multiple affinity ligands. Repligen Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing TYRVAYA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of for neurotrophic keratopathy. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

