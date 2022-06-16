Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) Shares Up 1.3%

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.59 and last traded at $29.37. 2,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 13,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.90.

Get Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,771,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.