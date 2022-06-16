Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.84

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.83. Pacific Health Care Organization shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 3,800 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.35.

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter.

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third-party administrators, municipalities, and other industries in the United States. The company is involved in managing health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiates legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California customers.

