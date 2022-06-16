Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Palatin Technologies stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.38.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

