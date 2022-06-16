Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
LON:PAF opened at GBX 19.78 ($0.24) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 19.96. Pan African Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 14.84 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 24.50 ($0.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of £379.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99.
About Pan African Resources (Get Rating)
