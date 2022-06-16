Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LON:PAF opened at GBX 19.78 ($0.24) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 19.96. Pan African Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 14.84 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 24.50 ($0.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of £379.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99.

About Pan African Resources (Get Rating)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. Its flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

