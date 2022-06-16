PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Washington Harbour Partners LP

Washington Harbour Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 461,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,457 shares during the period. PAR Technology comprises approximately 6.0% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $24,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 2.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $931.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.26. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.87 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.66 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. PAR Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

