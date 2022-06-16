Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,099,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Societe Generale lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.48.

Shares of CVX opened at $164.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.