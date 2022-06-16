Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.19 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36,421.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,059,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,561,000 after buying an additional 834,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,596,000 after buying an additional 545,431 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,256,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,900,000.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $103.64 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $124.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.56.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

