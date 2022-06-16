Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 2.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy stock opened at $76.05 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.40 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.86.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The business had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Etsy’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $308,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,853,475 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.