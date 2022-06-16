Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Makes New $941,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN stock opened at $155.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.63 and a 200-day moving average of $177.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $153.04 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

