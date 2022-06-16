Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,763 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,926,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6,738.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,605,000 after acquiring an additional 120,410 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 255,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,487,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 196,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,191,000 after acquiring an additional 115,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.55.

Shares of URI opened at $265.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.26. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.97 and a twelve month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

