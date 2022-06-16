Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,378 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,383,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,905,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $279.73 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.47 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $287.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.86.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

