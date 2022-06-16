Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases 514 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in BCE by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 917,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,798,000 after buying an additional 340,081 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter worth $1,074,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. Desjardins upped their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

BCE opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average of $53.36. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.12 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.81%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

