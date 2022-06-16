Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases 526 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.9% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 303,824 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $102,191,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,221,039. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $169.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.36 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.93.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on META. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.76.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

