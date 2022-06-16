Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,553,000 after buying an additional 135,394 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 59,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 128,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 354,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,529,000 after acquiring an additional 34,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $157.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.61 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The stock has a market cap of $218.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.33.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.