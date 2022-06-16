Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 267.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,967,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $3,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.166 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.69%.

Several brokerages have commented on PBA. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

