Patrick McMahon Buys 62 Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) insider Patrick McMahon purchased 62 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £122.76 ($149.00).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Patrick McMahon purchased 55 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £120.45 ($146.19).

LON CCR opened at GBX 197 ($2.39) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £773.99 million and a PE ratio of 23.18. C&C Group plc has a one year low of GBX 168.60 ($2.05) and a one year high of GBX 269.60 ($3.27). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 200.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

CCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 288 ($3.50) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.64) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

