Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several research firms have commented on PSFE. Bank of America downgraded Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Westpark Capital upgraded Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NYSE:PSFE opened at $2.36 on Friday. Paysafe has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Paysafe had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 82.69%. The firm had revenue of $367.67 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Paysafe will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paysafe by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

