Pbra, Llc Sells 173,733 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) Director Pbra, Llc sold 173,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $5,363,137.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pbra, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Pbra, Llc sold 100,253 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $3,240,176.96.

On Thursday, May 26th, Pbra, Llc sold 389,626 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $11,443,315.62.

On Monday, March 21st, Pbra, Llc sold 134,248 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $3,305,185.76.

On Friday, March 18th, Pbra, Llc sold 217,904 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $5,288,530.08.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Pbra, Llc sold 47,431 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $1,140,715.55.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $33.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.55.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MNRL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 32.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,126,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,421,000 after buying an additional 1,019,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,584,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,037,000 after buying an additional 219,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 26.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 328,529 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,140,000 after buying an additional 224,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after acquiring an additional 204,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

