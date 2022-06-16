Pear Therapeutics’ (PEAR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pear Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ PEAR opened at $2.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23. Pear Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Pear Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PEAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Pear Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 53.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

