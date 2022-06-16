Pendragon (LON:PDG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.15

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 23.15 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 23.32 ($0.28). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 21.80 ($0.26), with a volume of 227,468 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.44) price target on shares of Pendragon in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Pendragon alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £304.53 million and a PE ratio of 5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 23.15.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Franchised UK Motor, Software, Car Store, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans, as well as offers associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.