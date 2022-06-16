Penn Capital Management Company LLC Invests $993,000 in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 42,914 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 24,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $1,555,482.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,626 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,232 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $63.34 on Thursday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.61 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.10.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 73.08% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLAN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Anaplan from $66.00 to $63.75 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Anaplan from $66.00 to $63.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Anaplan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

