Penn Capital Management Company LLC Lowers Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,406,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,968,000 after purchasing an additional 100,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,448,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,241,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,051,000 after purchasing an additional 481,137 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,514,000 after buying an additional 15,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.86.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $72.05 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $100.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

