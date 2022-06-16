Penn Capital Management Company LLC Purchases 10,406 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 447.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,476,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,255,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $171.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.98 and its 200 day moving average is $200.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.74 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.