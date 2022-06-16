Penn Capital Management Company LLC Purchases 26,015 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,015 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Russell W. Galbut bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,545.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $11.73 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $32.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.47.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The firm had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

