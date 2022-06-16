Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 3,177 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 34,679 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,879,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,409,000 after buying an additional 110,909 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 361.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.81. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

