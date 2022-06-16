Phillip Aris Purchases 166,666 Shares of XPON Technologies Group Limited (ASX:XPN) Stock

XPON Technologies Group Limited (ASX:XPNGet Rating) insider Phillip Aris acquired 166,666 shares of XPON Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$24,499.90 ($17,013.82).

XPON Technologies Group Limited provides software solutions to corporate and mid-tier enterprises in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers Wondaris, a data platform for marketers; and Holoscribe, an extended reality platform. It also provides application modernization, enterprise cloud and marketing technology, data and analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, and digital solutions.

