Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 100,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 196,306,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,283,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $279,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $151,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $447,000.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 400,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.88.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

OPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 56.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014,088 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,006,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,569,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 73.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,320 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 485.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,579,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,491 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

